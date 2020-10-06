3 Simple Yoga Asanas That Can Help Fight Fatigue

Fatigue is a state of constant tiredness and weakness that is not relieved by rest. It may occur due to stress (emotional, work or other), lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, lack of sleep or exercise, or medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes or thyroid issues.

If it is not due to an underlying condition, fatigue can be easily managed through improving one’s diet and including regular exercise in their daily schedule.

Yoga is one such way to increase physical activity and combat fatigue. Most yoga asanas do not require special equipment and hence can be easily done at home, provided an experienced yoga instructor oversees your practice.

Here are 3 yoga poses that you can try to reduce fatigue:

1. Bhujangasana (cobra pose)

Lie in a prone position (on your front) on the ground or a yoga mat. Your feet should be together with the soles of your feet facing up, your elbows should be near your body and your palms flat on the ground/yoga mat slightly below and to the sides of your shoulders.

Touch your forehead to the floor and close your eyes.

Straighten your elbows (but don’t lock them) to raise your upper body as high as you can.

Use the muscles in your arm to further raise your upper body and arch a bit backwards.

Tilt your head so your chin is pointing forward.

Hold the position for a few seconds and then bend your elbows to return to the starting position gradually. Relax your back muscles.

Repeat up to 8 times.

2. Dhanurasana (bow pose)

Lie flat on your stomach with your legs and feet together and arms on the side of your body.

Bend your knees back so your heels touch your buttocks.

Hold your ankles with your hands, keeping your chin on the ground.

Now, using your leg muscles, push your feet away from your body.

Arch your back and lift up your chest, head and thighs from the floor.

In the final position, your arms should be straight but relaxed, your legs should be stretched, your head tilted back a bit and your body weight should be on your abdomen.

Hold the position for 15 seconds or as long as you can.

Slowly release the position and come back to the starting position.

Repeat 3 to 5 times.

3. Tadasana (mountain pose)

Stand straight on the ground or yoga mat with your feet together. Make sure that your body weight is equally distributed on your feet.

Raise your arms over your head and interlock your fingers, palms facing upwards.

Focus your eyes on the wall ahead, slightly above your eye level.

As you inhale, stretch your arms up along with your chest and your heels so you stand on your toes.

Stretch your whole body and try to keep your balance in this pose for a few seconds while holding your breath.

As you exhale, lower your heels to the floor and bring your palms back down over your head.

Repeat 5-10 times.

For more information, read our article on Yoga.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.