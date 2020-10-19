Yolanda Hadid Shares Pic of Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl

Yolanda Hadid took to her social media handle to thank daughter Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik for making her an Oma as she shared a super cute snap of tiny hands holding her hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it (sic)."

The supermodel and the singer together welcomed their newborn baby girl in September 2020. The couple announced the good news to the world in the cutest way as the mommy shared a picture of the little hands and wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love (sic).”

As soon as the picture was dropped, their friends and fans showered their love in the comment section. While Hailey Bieber put heart emojis in the comment and wrote, “Welcome baby girl! So happy for you guys,” many other celebs also congratulated the new parents.

Zayn also took to his social media and expressed happiness of becoming a father and penned down a heartfelt note. His note read, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful.” He elaborated that it’s an impossible task to try put into words about how he is feeling right now. The love he is feeling for the tiny human is beyond his understanding. He wrote, “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together (sic).”

The duo has not shared any picture of the newborn’s face yet, however, their fans are quite excited to see a glimpse of the little munchkin.

As per the reports published by Daily Mail, Zayn and Gigi have been staying with Gigi's mother Yolanda at her rural Pennsylvania farmhouse, where they gave birth to the little bundle of joy on September 19.