Yorkshire Day 2021: Here are 10 Ways to Celebrate the Event

In the modern era, celebration of Yorkshire Day is considered a custom to maintain local traditions and culture. Yorkshire first started at a small scale with simply reading, but now it has expanded to cooking, confectionery delights to history, and revisiting military customs. The day is celebrated every year on August 1.

To ‘properly’ follow this tradition, it is suggested that one should give a look to the Yorkshire Declaration of Integrity. It declares the boundaries within which the County and City of Yorkshire exist and prospers. The entire declaration aims to uphold the tradition, and not let any individual, institution or body change it. Yorkshire also solidifies an individual’s ties to one’s compatriots.

Here are the 10 ways how you can celebrate Yorkshire Day:

1. Go for a walk on Ilkley Moor – The simplest thing you can do today is to celebrate the day by just taking a walk on Ilkley Moor. Make sure you don’t wear a hat.

2. Yorkshire pudding – Pudding made with a batter of eggs, flour, and milk is the most common English side dish, but it takes the centre stage on this day. This versatile dish can be served in numerous ways and there is no limit to the ingredients one can add.

3. Watch All Creatures Great And Small’ - James Herriot’s adventures as a veterinarian in 1930s Yorkshire got a phenomenal adaptation in All Creatures Great And Small. If you haven’t watched the seven-part series, then mark it on your to-do list this year.

4. Have a drink – Drink a pint of either Tetley’s, John Smith’s, Sam Smith’s, Timothy Taylor or Theakston. You can have all five too.

5. Bring out the cycles – You can also cycle over some cobbles and maybe head to a bakery.

6. Do you have a Ferret? – There was a tradition of ferret-legging, which was popular among Yorkshire miners back in 1970s. It is considered cruel nowadays and it is also a dying sport. However, many people still have pet ferrets, and if you are one of them, do take them out for a walk.

7. Chocolates – No matter if you are on diet, Yorkshire day is a perfect occasion to have a cheat day and eat plenty of chocolates. However, make sure they are made by Terry’s, Rowntree’s or Thorntons.

8. Wear a flat cap – Although wearing hats are not promoted on this day, one can wear a flat cap.

9. Watch this sketch – You can also watch Reenact Monty Python’s famous sketch ‘Four Yorkshiremen’ today.

10. Read more about history – The most traditional way to celebrate this day is reading. One can look back at the history and absorb as much information as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here