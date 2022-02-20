You are More Prone to Heart Attack During Winters, Here's Why

Heart-related complications, especially cardiac arrest, have become quite rampant nowadays. According to experts, there have been more reports of deaths due to cardiac arrest than before and more alarmingly, the number seems to be rising among youngsters. From a change in our lifestyle, increased levels of stress, unhealthy eating habits to a lack of physical activity, doctors blame a number of reasons for the observed trend.

However, one odd trend that has been observed by researchers is that the number of cardiac arrest cases significantly climb in the winter season. Apart from other common health issues like cold or frostbite that one is likely to suffer from in the winters, our heart can also be impacted in the chilling weather.

According to Patricia Vassallo, MD, cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine, there are several theories for an increase in heart attacks during winters. According to her, the cold weather causes our blood vessels to contract which results in an increased blood pressure. This directly increases the risk of stroke and heart attacks.

In the winters, our heart has to work extra to maintain the body temperature but cold winds tend to make that difficult. The doctor claims that if the body temperature drops below 95 degrees then it can cause damage to the heart muscles.

Notably, in winters, more cases of cardiac arrest take place in the early hours. Research suggests that people shift their daily activities to the morning as it gets dark early. This shift in routine is believed to cause high blood pressure and increased heart rate in the morning.

Apart from this, doctors believe that emotional stress during the holiday season also adds to the risk of witnessing a cardiac arrest. An increase in the level of stress hormones during the winter season can lead to a stroke or heart attack. Hence, one needs to take special care of his/her mental health more during the winter season.

Doctors suggest that one take simple measures to lower the risk of cardiac arrest in winters. These measures include- dressing up properly for winters, avoiding excess of alcoholic drinks, washing hands regularly to avoid respiratory infections and also avoiding physical exertion.

