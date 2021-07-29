You Can Eat These Street Foods Even While Dieting

When dieting, it is strongly advised that we avoid eating street foods. Most street food items are oily and high in calories, both of which are bad for our health. Those who follow a strict diet plan often get craving for street food. Not all street food is greasy or unhealthy. Even if you’re on a diet, there are some street foods you can eat. They also have fewer calories and are less harmful to our health.

Here are few food items easily available at roadside food stalls which can be taken by those who are dieting.

Bhelpuri

Because no oil or spices are used in ‘Bhelpuri,’ these snacks are safe to eat. Puffed rice, onion, sev, tomato, tamarind sauce, mint sauce, lemon juice, and mathri are combined to make this Maharashtrian snack. This is a tasty and healthy snack that you can buy and eat whenever you want. It has fewer calories, so you can buy and consume it even if you’re on a diet.

Potato chaat

In North India, this food is very popular. It is a less harmful form of street food. A hot boiling sweet potato is chopped and seasoned with spices and lemon in this dish. Fresh lemon juice, snack spice or chaat masala, cumin powder, black salt, and other spices will be served right in front of you by the street vendor.

Paneer/Soya tikka

Even if you’re on a diet, you can have a small amount of “Paneer" or “Soya Tikka." It’s a high-protein snack. Apart from these there’s also ‘paneer malai tikka.’ In Paneer tikka very little oil is used and it is grilled in the tandoor or charcoal. There is very little spice in tikka and curd is the main ingredient. Curd is healthy for the body.

Moongdal cheela

The protein content of ‘Moong dal ka cheela’ is high. It is made by soaking and crushing green gram, and adding onion, tomato, capsicum, and spices, among other ingredients.

