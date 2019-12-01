Take the pledge to vote

You can Reach Ed Sheeran Only Through Email as He doesn't have a Phone

Ed Sheeran decided to ditch his electronic devices and social networking sites back in 2015 when he took a year-long break from the spotlight to "travel the world".

IANS

December 1, 2019
You can Reach Ed Sheeran Only Through Email as He doesn't have a Phone
Image: AP Images

Photograph singer Ed Sheeran doesn't have a phone and can only be contacted via e-mail.

The singer decided to ditch his electronic devices and social networking sites back in 2015 when he took a year-long break from the spotlight to "travel the world".

In an episode of Britain's Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Roman Kemp, who is friends with Sheeran, said, "Ed doesn't have a phone, you email him", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Back in 2017, Sheeran revealed his decision to get rid of his phone has helped lower his stress. He said at the time, "I bought an iPad, and then I just work off of e-mail, and it's so much less stress. I don't wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for stuff. It's just like, I wake up and have a cup of tea."

He even cut his friendship group to just four people as he deals with his own social anxiety.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sheeran said, "It creeps up on you. I've been working on it for eight years and I closed off from reality. Whether it's getting rid of your phone or only looking at e-mails twice a day. Or cutting down my friendship group to the bare minimum just so I can trust everyone. I let people in from a, 'Let's hang out place'. There is letting in and then there is letting in."

He had talked about the same at Ellen DeGeneres' show The Ellen Show:

