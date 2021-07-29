You Can Use Stale Rotis at Home to Make Scrub for Glowing Skin

Rotis are a good source of protein and fibre, and having a couple of chapatis in lunch and dinner is considered healthy for our body. However, many of the households throw away the stale rotis the next day or give them to stray animals. While feeding the strays is always a noble deed, you can also use the stale rotis as a scrub for a glowing skin. It may sound weird at first, but your leftover flatbread can actually work wonders for your skin.

Stale chapatis can help in several skin related problems if you use it as a scrub. Follow the steps to make your roti scrub at home.

Ingredients required for making your roti scrub

-Two stale rotis

-Two tablespoon oats

-Two tablespoon milk cream

- Four tablespoon rose water

- Half a tablespoon turmeric powder

How to make the roti scrub

Start with grinding the stale rotis in a mixer and make a fine powder. Do the same with oats separately. Now put cream, rose water and turmeric in the roti powder and stir it well. Now empty the oats powder in the mix as well, and beat all the ingredients properly. You can add a few more drops of rose water if the paste is not smooth enough.

How to use the roti scrub

You can now apply the prepared mix on your face and neck area. You can use the remaining paste on your hands. Let it rest for 10 minutes and then soak your fingers in rose water and massage your face, neck and hands in circular motion for five minutes each. Now you can wash it off with tap water.

The benefits of roti scrub

Using scrub made from stale roti and other ingredients helps fight dry skin and you will feel softness in your face. Moreover, it also removes dead skin and spots from your face.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on general knowledge and you should consult an expert before proceeding.

