You Can’t Ignore The Health Benefits of This Miraculous Ingredient Present in Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in antiseptic, antiviral and antimicrobial properties. We might have often heard our grandmothers talk about the amazing health benefits

of turmeric. Traditionally, turmeric has remained as an essential part of home

remedies and skincare in Indian families for years. We used to think it was

just one of granny’s traditional home remedies. However, several studies have

proven that turmeric is indeed a miraculous spice with abundant health benefits.

The magic ingredient present in turmeric, named curcumin, has many healing

properties. It’s useful in prevention and controlling of a range of common

disorders.

According to a recent study done by Nutrition Today, curcumin can help to reduce the risks of Arthritis, Cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes.

Here are a few simple steps to get the health benefits of curcumin:

· Get rid of the cold and cough with this simple hack. Take one part of raw turmeric powder and three parts of honey and mix the two ingredients well. Have a tablespoon of this mixture to prevent common cold.

· Give your immunity a boost by drinking turmeric tea. Simply add half a teaspoon of dried ginger powder (saunth), one-fourth teaspoon of black pepper powder (kaali mirch), and half a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a pan containing one cup of water. Boil for around 5 minutes. You can add jaggery as a sweetener or you can skip it. Strain the mixture and sip.

· Prepare ‘golden milk’ to heal wounds from within. The antioxidants in turmeric fight cell damage and protect the body from oxidative stress. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric act as a natural painkiller. Simply boil one cup of milk with one teaspoon turmeric powder and boil at high flame for 5-7 minutes. Strain and consume it hot.

