You Can't Miss Salman Khan's Diwali Look in This Floral Silk Kurta
This festive season ditch the plain traditional outfits and bookmark Salman Khan's floral tussar silk outfit designed and styled by one of his favorite designers Ashley Rebello on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar Diwali Dhamaka.
Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 . Image: @ashleyrebello/instagram
We all know how the mega star of Bollywood, Salman Khan, loves his Being Human tees and ripped jeans and clearly can't do without them. Unlike other celebs, Bhaijaan doesn't depend on stylists to make fashion statements. He brings his own style to the table.
But this festive season Salman Khan gave us a surprise in his traditional outfit designed and styled by one of his favorite designers Ashley Rebello on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar Diwali Dhamaka. And we must say only Tiger could have slayed this kurta look so effortlessly.
Ashley Rebello is also styling Salman Khan for his upcoming movie 'Bharat'.
Salman Khan looked dapper in a floral nude tussar silk kurta with red and orange floral embellishes along with a golden pajama. He teamed this look with a pair of black shoes.
We love how he took a break from plain traditional Indian outfit and donned with floral nude silk kurta.
So boys, go ahead take a hint from Bhaijaan and ditch the black kurta-pajama and light up your closet this festive season.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
