You Can't Take Your Eyes off Ranbir & Alia's Ethnic Looks for Brahmastra Launch at Kumbh
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the entire team of Brahmastra were spotted heading to Prayagraj to reveal the logo of their film Brahmastra on Maha Shivratri.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Mumbai Airport.
On Maha shivratri, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt along with director Ayan Mukherjee and the team of Brahmastra have headed to Prayagraj to unveil the logo of their film.
The shutterbugs went berserk as the team was spotted at the Mumbai airport in traditional attires on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.
While Alia looked beautiful in a lime green floral Anarkali designed by Anushree Reddy and styled by Ami Patel, Ranbir looked dapper in a blue Kurta paired with beige Jodhpurs designed by Raghavendra Rathore. He teamed the ensemble with a white waist coat and combined it with super stylish O’Keeffe olive green shoes.
Earlier in the day, Alia posted a story on Instagram where she enthusiastically spoke about a 'supremely special' surprise for her followers. As Alia shot the video, the entire team of Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor were seen in a private plane wishing the audience "Happy Mahashivratri"
aMITABH :
Amitabh Bachchan, who is playing akey character in Brahmastra, wrote on his Twitter handle, "#Kumbh2019 mein ek adbhut kahaani ki shuruaat hogi! Stay tuned for more updates. #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 @iamnagarjuna #AyanMukerji @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @FoxStarHindi @DharmaMovies @BrahmastraFilm"
Brahmastra also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the screens this year on December 25.
Kya aap sab tayyaar hai? See you all at 7:30 PM! #Brahmastra #Kumbh2019 pic.twitter.com/bkl0TE6InF— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 4, 2019
#Kumbh2019 mein ek adbhut kahaani ki shuruaat hogi! Stay tuned for more updates. #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 @iamnagarjuna #AyanMukerji @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @FoxStarHindi @DharmaMovies @BrahmastraFilm pic.twitter.com/6VGM4BOs0U— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2019
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
