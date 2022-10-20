You Don't Need To Have A Bundle Of Products To Get The Diwali Look

Women enjoy wearing new clothes, jewellery, and make-up during the Diwali celebration. This is the one festival where everyone tries to look their best. Because so much time is spent cleaning and decorating the house for Diwali, women do not have time to decorate or do their makeup. It is not required to spend hours in front of the mirror to achieve the perfect look in this case. Using very basic makeup items, you may achieve a stunning actress look. A fancy makeup kit is not required for this; a normal makeup kit would suffice. We will tell you which makeup products will give you the best look.

Foundation

It is not required to wear a lot of makeup on Diwali. Heavy makeup looks terrible and dry in bright light. For a simple and appealing look this Diwali, utilize a basic foundation. So that the skin does not appear spotty, the foundation should be chosen based on skin tone.

Top Showsha Video

Go for eye glitter

You can apply glitter eyeshadow to give your eyes a distinctive look during Diwali. Glitter eyeshadow is widely accessible in stores. It is also incredibly simple to set up. Glitter eyeshadow combined with basic makeup will give the eyes a heavy appearance.

Coloured eyeliner

If you want to do makeup for Diwali in a modern style, utilize colored eyeliner. Eyeliner can also be chosen based on the attire. Highlighter can be used in conjunction with eyeliner.

The lipstick

Lipstick is essential in finishing the look. If you don’t have time to put on makeup for Diwali, the perfect appearance can be achieved by putting pink lipstick and eyeliner. Although pink lipstick is more appropriate for the season, folks who want to wear a lot of makeup can choose a dark tint.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here