You Have Had its Shakes and Pickles. Try Mango Sandwich Now; Check Recipe

Once the summer comes, our houses start brimming with mangoes. We love them in the form of drinks as well as even pickles. Weekends are spent preparing Aam Panna to store for the next few months and weekdays end with an array of mango-based desserts. Sometimes we even prepare mango jellies and store them in our fridges for weeks. Most of us agree that a plate of chilled mango slices makes the summer a little more bearable.

While we were busy obsessing over the various mango-based dishes, we recently discovered another. We have come across the latest trending mango recipe which is creamy and chilled of course. We are talking about a mango sandwich that instantly awakens the chef within us and we are here to tell you the recipe!

Ingredients required for Mango Sandwich

Mango (cut into slices) – 1

Bread slices – 4

Black pepper – 1 pinch

Salt – as per taste

Butter – 1 tbsp

How to make Mango Sandwich

Start with washing the mangoes and slicing them.

Take them out in a bowl and keep them aside.

Now take the bread slices and keep them in a flat place, cut the edges around them with the help of a knife and separate them.

Now with the help of a knife, gently apply butter all around them.

Once the bread is well coated with butter, prepare a mix to spread on the bread, use cream or Greek yoghurt, whatever your preference.

Put the sliced mango on it.

Sprinkle black pepper and salt according to taste.

Place another bread slice on top.

Cut the sandwich diagonally and keep it on a plate.

Your trending delicious Mango Sandwich is ready! Place it in the fridge for 10-15 minutes before serving. Serve with chocolate shakes, coffee, juices or however you’d like to enjoy the deliciousness!

