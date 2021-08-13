You Might Have Sinusitis If You Have These Symptoms

There are times we ignore issues in our bodies that require our attention. Unless the problem or the pain becomes unbearable, we, humans, avoid going to the doctor. We forget that sometimes small issues in the body could also be a sign of something big. One of these problems is chronic sinusitis whose symptoms are usually taken lightly by people, leading to serious consequences. Chronic sinusitis has the following symptoms and causes. Also, let’s see what we need to do to take care of it.

Sinusitis is a nose-related illness that starts with cold, difficulty in breathing, and pain in facial muscles. Remember that sometimes a cold due to a change of season or any other reason can not be called a sinus. But how do we identify symptoms of sinusitis? Swelling and pain near eyes, cheeks, nose, or head, bad breath, unable to feel any smell, ear pain, headache, jaw and toothache, nose blockage or running nose, breathing difficulty, sore throat etc are some of the symptoms of sinusitis.

Chronic sinus happens when despite the treatment, swelling remains in the inner part of the nose and head for three months or more. In this disease, the nose remains filled and there are breathing difficulties. When there is a problem in the eyes, loss of vision, infection in skin and bones and other symptoms of sinusitis remain for a very long time, it can also lead to chronic sinuses. It can affect adults and children.

Staying away from people with cold or infection, washing hands, maintaining distance from things that cause you allergy, avoiding cigarette smoke and pollution, using a humidifier, etc are some of the ways you can avoid getting sinusitis. You should consult a doctor if you get sinusitis repeatedly or if it continues for a long time. If you have had any of the symptoms of sinusitis for more than 10 days, you should consult the doctor immediately.

