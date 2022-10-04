You Must Add Cauliflower to Your Diet Because of These Amazing Health Benefits

Cauliflower is a healthy choice when it comes to vegetables as it is packed with nutrients and rich in minerals. It helps reduce the risk of several diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Therefore, to reap the benefits of cauliflower, one must add it to their diet. While its versatility makes it easy to include it in our diets, the vegetable includes a host of health benefits.

According to Healthline, some of the health benefits of consuming cauliflower are:

Cauliflower is low on calories which makes it a perfect choice if you want to lose weight. The veggie is a good source of fibre that helps promote digestion and makes you feel fuller. Cauliflower is 92 per cent water by weight, which also helps in keeping us hydrated.

The healthy bacteria present in cauliflower help in reducing gut inflammation and promotes digestive health. Studies have also shown that foods high in fibre help prevent severe illnesses such as heart diseases, cancer and diabetes.

Rich in antioxidants, cauliflower helps in protecting our cells from free radicals and reduces inflammation. Glucosinolates and isothiocyanates, two groups of antioxidants, are abundantly present in cauliflower. These two antioxidants help in reducing the growth of cancer cells in the body.

Cauliflower is rich in choline whic plays a pivotal role in maintaining cell membrane integrity and synthesizing DNA. It also promotes metabolism. Additionally, cauliflower helps in preventing cholesterol build-up in our liver, improving brain development and producing neurotransmitters, which make for a healthy nervous system.

Cauliflower is a powerhouse of sulforaphane, which helps in suppressing cancer development by inhibiting enzymes that promote cancer and tumour growth. Some studies have shown that sulforaphane also has the potential to stop cancer growth by destroying damaged cells.

