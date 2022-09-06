You Must Add Hibiscus Kambucha To Your Diet Because Of These Amazing Health Benefits

Ever since the emergence of Covid-19, people have become more health conscious across the globe. A lot of fitness enthusiasts have also started including herbs, spices and beverages with health benefits in their daily diet. Kombucha is one such beverage that helps with gut health, along with several other health issues.

However, there is another variant of kombucha that offers a plethora of health benefits. If you are someone with diabetes or are looking for ways to boost your metabolism, then the hibiscus kombucha is exactly what you need.

Not so long ago, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on Instagram, in which she explained the tonne of benefits that the beverage offers. She claimed that the fermented pink/red colour drink is delectable and is brewed with a hibiscus flower, which further enhances its health benefits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutrition.by.Lovneet (@nutrition.by.lovneet)

It aids with balancing blood sugar levels:

Kombucha possesses acetic acid, a by-product of fermentation that, according to the nutritionist, has been beneficial to successfully lower blood sugar levels as well as insulin levels in a diabetic patient.

A potential source of probiotics:

Due to the fermentation process, kombucha naturally contains a variety of good bacteria, which could serve as probiotics. It may also benefit a variety of aspects of gut health, including improving digestion, boosting one’s immunity, reducing inflammation, and counteracting leaky gut syndrome, among others.

Boosts metabolism:

A study has revealed that kombucha’s concentration of epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) may be able to somewhat boost one’s metabolism. Loveneet mentioned that the majority of the weight reduction advantages you may experience from kombucha are probably due to its capacity to promote gut health.

Rich in antioxidants:

Hibiscus kombucha is a powerhouse of antioxidants, especially polyphenols, which are chemicals that scavenge and neutralise free radicals that are harmful to the cells, cause inflammation and generally interfere with your body’s wellbeing.

Kombucha is deemed a functional food due to the abundant health benefits that it offers when consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet. Hence, you should include hibiscus kombucha in your diet for leading a healthy lifestyle.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here