You Must Avoid These Mistakes If You Wear Contact Lenses

Our ever-changing lifestyles have majorly affected our eyes. Earlier, glasses were required by only elderly people. Now, even children need glasses to enhance their vision. People do prefer wearing lenses instead of glasses. However, there are some risks associated with it. If you are planning to switch to contact lenses from glasses, then you must pay attention to the following things:

1. Never sleep with lenses on: Most people who use contact lenses make the mistake of forgetting to remove them while going to sleep. Sleeping with the lenses on causes less amount of oxygen to reach the eyes and this creates a risk of eye infection.

2. Do not use the same lens continuously for a long time: It is often claimed that a new lens can be worn continuously for 30 days. But experts believe that you should remove the lens every day when you are done using them and before going to bed. This helps to increase the life of the lens. Most people keep on using the same lens for many months or years. But it is not at all good for the eyes. Instead, a time-to-time check-up is required to find out if the lenses are right for your eyes or not.

3. Wash the lens case regularly: Most of us do not bother to clean the lens case. They keep using the lenses for months but forget to wash the case. The lens case should be washed with clean water to protect the lenses from infections.

4. Don’t ignore any infection warnings: If you feel any kind of irritation in the eyes after using the lenses or if your eyes become more sensitive to light than usual, then you should not ignore it. You must immediately contact an eye specialist to rule out the possibility of an eye infection.

5. Do not use a dirty lens: If your lenses accidentally fall on the ground, then do not pick them up and wear them. There are many types of fine particles and germs on the ground, which can get stuck to your lenses and cause eye infections.

6. Don’t forget to wash your hands before wearing lenses: Don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly with a hand wash and water before wearing the lenses. If you are a woman and prefer doing makeup with lenses on, then be careful while using any kind of spray on the face as it can harm your lenses.

7. Do not wear lenses while swimming or riding a bike: One should always avoid using contact lenses while swimming or riding a bike. While riding a bike, dust particles may enter the eye, which can scratch the lens. It can even lead to an eye infection.

