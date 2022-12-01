You Need These 5 Foods In Your Diet To Combat Iron Deficiency

One of the most important minerals needed by our body is iron. It is a major component of haemoglobin that carries oxygen from the lungs to the other parts of the body. Iron is responsible for storing oxygen in muscle tissues, healthy brain development and growth in children. A lack of this mineral can lead to fatigue and even iron-deficiency anaemia. It can affect children, menstruating or pregnant women, and people undergoing kidney dialysis. To combat this deficiency, one can incorporate iron-rich foods into their diet.

Here are a few food items that are rich in iron-

Spinach

This healthy and nutritious vegetable is low in calories and rich in iron. Spinach also contains Vitamin C, which boosts iron absorption in the body. Its antioxidant properties may help against inflammation, protect your eyes and promote hair growth. Consume spinach by adding it to your pasta, salads or making curry.

Legumes

Legumes like beans, lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans are packed with iron, folate, magnesium and potassium. Adding beans to your diet will increase your iron intake. The fibre content in legumes can aid with weight loss as it makes you feel full for a longer time. For efficient iron absorption, include foods rich in vitamin c like tomatoes or citrus fruits.

Fish

Apart from being rich in iron content, fishes also contain omega-3 fatty acids. A research titled, Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA: health benefits throughout life’ submitted to the National Library of Medicine found that omega-3 fatty acid promotes brain health, boosts immunity, and helps with the growth and development of the body. Make sure to include fish like tuna, mackerel and sardines for an iron-rich diet.

Pumpkin Seeds

Eat them raw, or roast them, pumpkin seeds are delicious and extremely healthy. Add these to your soup as a garnish or add them to curries to increase the iron quotient of your food. These seeds are also an excellent source of Vitamin K, zinc and manganese.

Broccoli

This versatile vegetable is rich in iron and Vitamin C. Broccoli is also high in folate, fibre and Vitamin K. You can make broccoli soup using mushrooms, or add broccoli to your noodles, or pasta.

