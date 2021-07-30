You Need To Draw a Line Before These Confidence Killers Get To You

Confidence is one of the most important aspects which helps you in living a more successful life. Iit is no secret that having confidence is a hard skill to master. You will come across many people who will try to knock you off but what if you yourself are the one that is cutting the very branch you are sitting on? We list some confidence killers to which you need to put a halt to immediately.

Feeling unworthy

True confidence only comes when you believe in yourself, when you appreciate your own hard work and accomplishments. When you don’t, you enter an ever-ending cycle of self-doubt and frustration. We can combat this by acknowledging our hard work and consoling ourselves that not everything is in our hands.

Overthinking

Having negative thoughts is natural. But if you pay way too much heed to those thoughts, you will not be able to enjoy your work, and your performance levels will drastically change. Meditation is one practice through which you can inculcate the habit of thinking positively by getting the handle of your thoughts. And when you have full control over your mind, life seems way less complicated.

Living in the past

Thinking about the past detaches you from the present. We are more attracted to things that have gone wrong than the things which have gone right. Thus, acknowledging that you cannot undo the things that you did in the past, and working in the present is the best way to remain confident.

Counting your failures

Failures are part and parcel of life. You failed countless times while you were learning to walk. Did you think that you were a failure in life at that moment? Absolutely not. By appreciating your failures and knowing they teach you a lesson and make you more experienced is the way you can retain your inner confidence, regardless of how many times you stutter.

