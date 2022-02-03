You Should Never Cook These Items in a Microwave

Using a microwave is quite common these days. People who love to cook make use of the microwave on regular basis. In our busy day-to-day life, a microwave has made it easy to cook or just warm anything. It won’t be wrong to say that a microwave has not only added taste to people’s diet but also made it easy to cook whatever they want. But there are some cons of using a microwave that people are not aware of.

Yes, on one hand, a microwave has made things easy but, on the other hand, it can harm your body. Today, we will share with you some of these things that you should never heat in the microwave.

Chicken

If you heat chicken or any product made of chicken in a microwave then the protein element goes for a toss. This is why it is suggested not to heat chicken in a microwave.

Eggs

Boiled eggs are good for health and sometimes in hurry, people use the microwave. It’s a big no-no. Reason? It may lack the vital nutrients

Do not heat oil

If you heat oil in the microwave then the good fat element is no longer there. And, the oil releases bad fat. So it is suggested not to heat oil in the microwave.

Mushrooms

As we have understood that using a microwave can kill the nutrients of the food items and mushroom is one of those. This is why one should not cook mushrooms in the microwave.

Rice

There are high chances of getting food poising from rice cooked in a microwave. There is a bacteria named besils that can cause harm to health and may lead to indigestion.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

