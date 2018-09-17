You Simply Can't Go Wrong With These Brunch Outfits

What better time than weekends to dress up and hang out with friends for brunch! Its that time of the week when you throw out your formal work wear and bring out the trendy, breezy, casual wear to make sure you are following the trend.Ritika Taneja, Head, Category Management at ShopClues and Natascha Tate, In-House Stylist at LimeRoad, list some styling tips on how to put together the perfect brunch look.Going out for brunch is all about putting together a look that is casual yet dressed up. Neon is in. Hand-pick a bright, neon-coloured dress and pair it with a bold, statement necklace and matching bag. This dazzling neon trend will surely catch everyone's eye and make you stand out. The go-to colours for your outfit are yellow, blue, orange and pink.Jumpsuits are the ideal pick for a bright, airy day out with your gang. Pick a jumpsuit that fits you like a glove and pair it with a chunky belt that clinches your waist. Neon nails and colourful bangles or bracelets will give you a funky, cool and stylish look. A striking red or fuchsia pink coloured jumpsuit will spice up your whole look. To appear stylish, you can braid your hair in a fish-tale style braid. Pair it with a bright, floral bracelet and matching lipstick and heels.The classic, chic look can never go out of style! It is the look that will never fail, no matter where you wear it. Pastel shades and feminine, sharp cuts will always be a hit. Wear a chiffon top with a breezy lace skirt to do brunch in true style. This look is all about keeping it simple and elegant.