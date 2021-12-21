You Think Bananas Have No Negative Effects? That's Not Entirely True

So many of us go to the gym and love bananas because they’re high in calories. They believe that eating bananas is beneficial for health. But let us inform you that consuming bananas can sometimes also cause harm to health.

People keep eating bananas without thinking about their negative effects. Here are some health disadvantages of eating bananas regularly -:

They may increase your problem of migraine:

People who suffer from extreme headaches due to migraine should not have too many bananas. A substance called tyramine is found in bananas, which may increase the ill effects of migraine.

You may gain weight:

People on a strict diet should avoid the consumption of bananas. That’s because bananas are high in calories that may significantly increase your weight.

You may be allergic to them

If you are suffering from any kind of allergy, you should avoid eating bananas, for it may increase your allergy problems.

You can suffer from constipation

You can also face the problem of constipation by eating too many bananas. The fruit contains tannic acid, which has a bad effect on the digestive system. Therefore, people who have the problem of constipation should avoid eating more bananas.

Along with this, bananas are also rich in fructose which may cause gas.

Bananas can have a bad effect on the heart

If a person has heart-related problems, that individual should also not consume bananas. This is because of the significant presence of potassium, causing a risk of hyperkalemia. At the same time, the amount of starch in a banana is also high due to which you can have problems associated with teeth.

