Home » News » Lifestyle » You Will Definitely Want to Travel to Udaipur After Seeing These Shots of Shirley Setia
1-MIN READ

You Will Definitely Want to Travel to Udaipur After Seeing These Shots of Shirley Setia

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 19:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The beautiful setting and Shirley Setia's suntanned appearance are definitely wonders to behold. (Images: Instagram)

Here are few lovely images of Shirley taken during her recent visit to the stunning city of Udaipur

It is well known that Shirley Setia travels to different cities to perform and share her beautiful voice. Many people are unaware of the actress and singer’s passion for travel.

Here are some gorgeous images of Shirley taken during her recent visit to  Udaipur:

1. Shirley Setia’s endearing grin makes Udaipur more cheerful. Like no other person, the actress and singer rocks ethnic clothing.

Shirley Setia (Image: Instagram/@shirleysetia)

2. Shirley Setia’s suntanned appearance and the lovely surroundings are indeed sights to behold.

Shirley Setia (Image: Instagram/@shirleysetia)

3. Shirley’s photo has an ethereal appearance because to the elegant outfit and stunning surroundings.

Shirley Setia (Image: Instagram/@shirleysetia)

4. Shirley poses in front of a lake while wearing an ethnic outfit, giving us a peek of Udaipur’s natural beauty.

Shirley Setia (Image: Instagram/@shirleysetia)

5. It’s difficult to determine whether Shirley Setia’s grin or the picturesque city of Udaipur is more enchanting.

Shirley Setia (Image: Instagram/@shirleysetia)

Don’t you get the want to visit Udaipur right away?

