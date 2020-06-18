Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'You Will Forever Be My Always': Natasa Stankovic Expresses Love For Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram to show off the large bouquet of roses gifted to her by fiance, cricketer hardik Pandya. The couple are expecting their first child together.

IANS

Updated:June 18, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic was in for a pleasant surprise from her fiance, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He presented her two big bouquets of roses, with a mushy note to boot. Natasa took to Instagram Stories and re-posted a photograph of Pandya holding the two bouquets. "Roses for my rose," he wrote.

Natasa shared the photograph and put a sticker that read: "I'm so thankful for you."

She also posted a photograph with Hardik and the bouquet of flowers, and captioned it: "You will forever be my always. @hardikpandya93."

Natasa and Hardik are expecting their first child, and she recently shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017). She has also appeared in the season eight of Bigg Boss, and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

