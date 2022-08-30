You Won't Believe This Pool Party: Dog's Day Out

Celebrating the recently passed, International Dog Day, the capital witnessed a pool party dedicated to our furry friends on Sunday. Pets of different breeds and age had a gala time as they splashed and got a chance to frolic in a big ol’ fancy pool. The event, organised by DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital, and Doggie Bazaar especially aimed to promote and encourage indie breeds and their owners.

Complementary on-the-spot health check-ups for the pets and nutritional advice was given to pet parents. DCC Animal Hospital was the medical partner on standby to address any and all healthcare needs and emergencies for the pets. A caricature artist entertained and engaged with canines and their human companions.

Dr Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary services, DCC Animal Hospital, said, “We consider all dogs to be equal, and hence, believe in offering the same exquisite quality of care and service to all. For us, every life matters, without any discrimination based on breed, age, and more. We are trying to reach out to as many pet parents as possible to create awareness about pet health, and offer the requisite knowledge, care, and treatments to all.”

Along with a range of fun games and exciting prizes, there was a complimentary doggie buffet by VETLIFE, FARMINA N&D, free ice creams and desserts for all doggies by PAW PETISSERIE.

Furthermore, there was also a special adoption and fundraiser drive by People For Animals (PFA), and a special doggie adoption, fundraiser, and merchandise on-sale by Pet Karma Partner FRIENDICOE SECA.

