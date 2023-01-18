Your Blood Pressure May Rise In Winter, Here's How You Can Manage It

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common condition that increases the pressure of blood flowing through the arteries. It is often called the silent killer. If left untreated, this condition can also lead to life-threatening conditions.

During winter, it is essentially important for us to make the right lifestyle changes to ensure that our blood pressure levels are fine. People should avoid a sedentary lifestyle and get out of their comfort zone in cold weather. Doing a bit of exercise, stepping out in the sun and adding loads of fruits and vegetables to your diet, can definitely help manage blood pressure naturally. Here are some expert tips to control blood pressure amid cold wave-

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dr Abhijit M Deshmukh, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall Clinic, suggested some tips to manage blood pressure during winter.

Exercise

Doing regular physical activity for 30-45 minutes per day is important, as during winter our physical activity goes down which can lead to high blood pressure. Say no to junk food, avoid alcohol and caffeine intake

The expert said to avoid eating fast food such as pizzas and pasta, as it can lead to a rise in cholesterol levels. Also limit alcohol and caffeine intake, as they can increase heat loss from the body leading to high blood pressure. Instead, drink loads of water and other dehydrating foods. Taking Vitamin D

In winter, Vitamin D levels also decrease. One should take Vitamin D supplements and spend some time outdoors in the sunlight. This will also keep your bones and muscles healthy.

What are the symptoms of Hypertension?

Severe headaches, bleeding from the nose, extreme tiredness, uneven heartbeat, brain fogging or confusion and shortness of breath are some of the main symptoms of Hypertension.

Key Points

People with high blood pressure need to be more careful during winter. This is because cold waves cause the skin to contract and control the body temperature. This creates pressure on the vessels and forces them to narrow down, making the blood flow pass through a narrow space at a higher speed. This leads the heart to pump more forcefully and results in high blood pressure.

Therefore, it is important to notice the subtle symptoms of Hypertension and one must follow these above-mentioned tips to effectively control and manage their blood pressure levels.

