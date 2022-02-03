Your Car Cabin May Be Dirtier Than Toilet Seat, Says This Study

Even if a person cleans their car regularly, the cabin of their vehicle is never completely tidy, right? The cabin of your car is, in fact, dirtier than a toilet, reveals a new study. While it is hard to believe, it is true. The School of Bioscience of Aston University has revealed that the cabin of a normal car is dirtier than the toilet made in our homes.

The study conducted by the website, scrap car comparison, shows that the highest levels of bacteria are found in the car trunk and the driver’s seat. Gearshifts, dashboards, and back seats also have high deposits of bacteria. All these combined are more than the bacteria found on a household toilet seat and flush. However, what’s most surprising is that the cleanest part of the car is the steering wheel, despite the fact that we regularly use it to drive the vehicle.

The researchers have found traces of dangerous bacteria in the five-vehicle they have tested. It has been claimed that dangerous bacteria have been found in the cabin and one of the tested vehicles is just two years old. Currently, the sample size of this study is very small. But one can avoid this potential danger by constantly cleaning and sanitising the cabin.

While we clean our toilets with various disinfectants, only a vacuum cleaner is used in the car cabins. Since there is moisture inside the car all the time, the cabin gives a good atmosphere for the bacteria to develop.

Hence, it is important to clean the cabin of the car thoroughly.

