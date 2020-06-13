Your Childhood Heroes Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are Coming to Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The iconic Indian cartoon hero Chacha Chaudhary series will soon be aired on the OTT (over-the-top) platform for the first time. The Thiruvananthapuram-based Toonz Media Group has signed an exclusive deal in this regard with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, a press release said.

"We are excited about Chacha Chaudhary boarding the OTT platform for the first timewhich will give an opportunity for the complete family to relive, entertain and engage with Chacha & Sabu. And to have Disney+ Hotstar VIP as our OTT partner for the series is like theicing on the cake," said P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group. Meanwhile, the second season of the series will also be aired on the Disney Kids Channels inIndia, following the Season 1''s huge popularity among children across the country.

Production has begun for the new episodes of the show, which will include 52episodes of 11 minutes and will be aired across Disney Kids Channels network in India, besides the Disney+ Hotstar VIP platform, a press release said.

The quintessentially Indian comic superhero, who has entertained generations of readers, Chacha Chaudhary has been an integral part of Indias pop culture since it was first created by legendary cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in 1971. The adaptation of the comic book into an animated series was championed by Toonz, with the vision to develop Chacha as the number one animation IP from India. Season 1 of the series was launched on Disney in June 2019 following an exclusive TV deal with Toonz.

The highlight ofthe series, however, remains its focus on the themes of problem solving, adventure,humour and reinforcing the message of good over evil.