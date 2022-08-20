Your Easy And Effective Guide To Preparing And Applying Heena Is Here

Dying or colouring hair with Heena is an ancient practice. It strengthens, deeply conditions, and nourishes the hair from within. However, applying Heena can be a bit trickier than it looks.

Hair care is necessary:

To apply henna, you need to take special care of your hair as it can make it dry. Before applying henna, wash your hair properly with a mild shampoo and clean your scalp thoroughly. Let your hair dry naturally and avoid applying any hair oil.

Prepare henna for hair:

It is best to use an iron skillet to make henna. To make henna, first, boil tea leaves with water in a pan and filter it. Now put 1 cup henna, 1 teaspoon coffee powder, and curd in an iron skillet. Then mix the henna with the other hand while pouring the water of tea leaves into the pan. Now after 7-8 hours apply henna to the hair properly.

Benefits of applying henna:

In hair care, along with colouring the hair using henna, you can also keep the hair nourished. With the help of henna, you can also get rid of dandruff, itching, hair fall, and scalp infection.

Also, regular use of henna can make hair long, thick, soft, and shiny.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here