English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Your Genes May Determine How Marriage Will Fare
The study evaluated whether different genotypes - possible genetic combinations of the oxytocin receptor gene (OXTR)- influenced how spouses support one another, which is a key determinant of overall marital quality.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Do you think you could lead a happy married life? The answer is in your genes, a new study has said.
Although prior research has hinted that marital quality is, at least partially, impacted by genetic factors, and that oxytocin may be relevant to social support, according to recent studies, variation on specific genes related to oxytocin functioning impact overall marital quality, in part.
They are relevant to how partners provide and receive support from each other.
The study evaluated whether different genotypes - possible genetic combinations of the oxytocin receptor gene (OXTR)- influenced how spouses support one another, which is a key determinant of overall marital quality.
OXTR was targeted because it is related to the regulation and release of oxytocin.
"Genes matter when it comes to the quality of marriage, because genes are relevant to who we are as individuals, and characteristics of the individual can impact the marriage," said Richard Mattson, Associate Professor from the Binghamton University in the US.
For the study, the team included nearly 100 couples.
Each partner was asked individually to come up with an issue to discuss something they identify as their most salient personal problem that was not related to their partner or partner's family such as problems at work.
"We found that variation at two particular locations on OXTR impacted the observed behaviours of both husbands and wives, and that differences in behaviour across couples had small but cumulative effects on overall evaluations of support, and thus marital quality in general," added Mattson, published in the Journal of Family Psychology.
However, what emerged as most relevant to overall marital quality for both partners was genotypic variation among husbands at a specific location on OXTR.
Husbands with a particular genotype were less satisfied with the support they were provided from their wives which suggested that it was also associated with being less satisfied with their marriage, noted Mattson.
The researchers hope their findings provide the foundation for replication and additional study of OXTR as an enduring determinant of marital functioning.
Although prior research has hinted that marital quality is, at least partially, impacted by genetic factors, and that oxytocin may be relevant to social support, according to recent studies, variation on specific genes related to oxytocin functioning impact overall marital quality, in part.
They are relevant to how partners provide and receive support from each other.
The study evaluated whether different genotypes - possible genetic combinations of the oxytocin receptor gene (OXTR)- influenced how spouses support one another, which is a key determinant of overall marital quality.
OXTR was targeted because it is related to the regulation and release of oxytocin.
"Genes matter when it comes to the quality of marriage, because genes are relevant to who we are as individuals, and characteristics of the individual can impact the marriage," said Richard Mattson, Associate Professor from the Binghamton University in the US.
For the study, the team included nearly 100 couples.
Each partner was asked individually to come up with an issue to discuss something they identify as their most salient personal problem that was not related to their partner or partner's family such as problems at work.
"We found that variation at two particular locations on OXTR impacted the observed behaviours of both husbands and wives, and that differences in behaviour across couples had small but cumulative effects on overall evaluations of support, and thus marital quality in general," added Mattson, published in the Journal of Family Psychology.
However, what emerged as most relevant to overall marital quality for both partners was genotypic variation among husbands at a specific location on OXTR.
Husbands with a particular genotype were less satisfied with the support they were provided from their wives which suggested that it was also associated with being less satisfied with their marriage, noted Mattson.
The researchers hope their findings provide the foundation for replication and additional study of OXTR as an enduring determinant of marital functioning.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results