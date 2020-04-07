Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Your Hand Grip Can Reveal If You Are At Diabetes Risk

The study identifies the levels of hand grip strength/weakness that correlate with Type 2 Diabetes in otherwise healthy men and women, according to their body weights and ages.

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Your Hand Grip Can Reveal If You Are At Diabetes Risk
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ AzmanJaka/ Istock.com

Muscular weakness is known to be associated with Type 2 diabetes and researchers now report that hand grip can help doctors perform time-efficient screening tool for diabetes.

Healthcare practitioners can use assessment of normalised grip strength to routinely screen for Type 2 diabetes in apparently healthy adults, according to a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The current study was able to identify consistent grip strength cut points relative to body weight, gender, and age group in a large nationally representative sample of participants pre-screened for conditions such as hypertension.

"Diagnosing this disease in its early stages is becoming increasingly more important for preventing complications caused by blood vessel damage associated with diabetes," said lead researcher Elise C Brown from Department of Public and Environmental Wellness, Oakland University, Rochester, Maryland.

The study identifies the levels of handgrip strength/weakness that correlate with Type 2 Diabetes in otherwise healthy men and women, according to their body weights and ages.

"Healthcare providers now have a reliable test to detect it early before such complications set in," Brown added.

Type 2 diabetes is asymptomatic in its initial stages, and a prompt diagnosis can prevent or delay vascular complications such as neuropathy, retinopathy and nephropathy.

For the study, researchers analysed data to establish normalized grip strength (grip strength relative to body weight) cut points for diabetes risk.

For example, the cut point for women aged 50-80 years is 0.49. This means that if a 60-year old woman's combined grip strength from left and right hands was 43 kg, and her body weight was 90 kg, her normalized grip strength would be 0.478.

Since this value is less than 0.49, this indicates that she is at increased risk for diabetes and further screening is warranted.

"Given the low cost, minimal training requirement and quickness of the assessment, the use of the normalized grip strength cut points in this paper could be used in routine health screenings to identify at-risk patients and improve diagnosis and outcomes," explained Dr Brown.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,180

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,877

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,877

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres