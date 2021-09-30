Your Skin's New Best Friend: Best Teas for Healthy, Luminous Skin

Tea is not a one-trick pony; it may be soothing when you’re sick, relaxing when you need to sleep, or invigorating if you don’t drink coffee. Another perk? Many different types can also assist you to get radiant skin.

In the realm of natural skincare, tea is a rock star. It contains a variety of vitamins, amino acids, and catechins that work together to delay ageing, increase collagen formation, and keep skin cells healthy. Tea also fights dehydration, which is a significant cause of dull skin. Think of it as a really simple (and delicious) way to consume your skin-loving nutrients while also gaining a hydration boost. The ideal sorts of tea can do miracles for your skin’s function.

Black Tea

Black tea, which is high in antioxidants, fights free radicals in the body and reduces the effects of ageing. Because of the high caffeine content, it also has anti-inflammatory effects and promotes a healthy immune system, which can help avoid the common cold and viruses that impair our skin.

Try applying a cool black tea rinse next time you want to enjoy a cup of tea.

Oolong Tea

With advantages from both black and green teas, oolong tea has a distinct flavour not found in other teas, yet it is packed with health and aesthetic benefits. It can lighten your skin, remove dark spots, and may even help you battle sun and smoking damage. This makes this tea an absolute must-try!

White Tea

White tea is fundamentally the purest of all teas. White tea is regarded as more uncommon than other teas since it is harvested from the plant’s youngest leaves. Because of its purity, it has the most antioxidants of any tea.

It also has potent skin regenerating properties. White tea can assist to delay the ageing process of the skin and prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin.

Green Tea

Green tea is also high in antioxidants that protect against sun damage. Excessive sun exposure might raise your risk of skin cancer and prematurely age your skin. Green tea catechins, including EGCG, are powerful polyphenols that may combat free radicals and so decrease skin damage, provide UV protection, and prevent wrinkle development.

These potent catechins have also been found to rejuvenate dying skin cells and encourage the growth of healthy new ones.

Dandelion Tea

Dandelions are more than simply weeds in your garden. They taste wonderful in salads, make excellent tea, and have several health advantages for your skin and internal organs.

Dandelion root tea has antioxidants and immune-boosting qualities that help keep your skin looking young and fresh. It is well recognized as a powerful detoxifier and liver booster, but it may also assist digestion, which impacts the appearance of skin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.