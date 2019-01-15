English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Your Uncle's Genes May Decide Your Longevity: Study
An individual's chances of dying is reduced, even if the parents themselves did not live to be extremely old, but aunts and uncles are among the top survivors in the family.
Communicating with parents in their native language at home could boost bilingual children's intelligence, according to new research. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ laflor / Istock.com)
Loading...
The key to longevity can probably be found in the genes of your long-living uncles and aunts and not just parents, finds a study.
Researchers, from Netherlands' Leiden University and US' University of Utah, showed that an individual's chances of dying is reduced, even if the parents themselves did not live to be extremely old, but aunts and uncles are among the top survivors in the family.
Top survivors refers to people in the top 10 per cent age-wise of a group of people born in a family within a given time period.
"We observed the more long-lived relatives you have, the lower your hazard of dying at any point in life," said lead author Niels van den Berg, doctoral student at Leiden University in the Netherlands.
"Longevity is heritable, but that primarily applies to persons from families where multiple members are among the top 10 per cent survivors of their birth cohort. The key to a long life can probably be found in the genes of these families," said the paper published in the journal Nature Communications.
For the study, the team analysed the genealogies of nearly 314,819 people from over 20,360 families.
The search for genes associated with human longevity has been ongoing for a long time but those genes turned out to be much more difficult to discover than genes for diseases.
The study has led us to be far stricter in selecting the people in whom you have to look for those genes, the researchers said.
According to Ken Smith, Professor at Utah, the findings underscore the importance of constructing high-quality family trees that "allow us to observe complete life-spans of individuals over generations and in diverse locations.
Researchers, from Netherlands' Leiden University and US' University of Utah, showed that an individual's chances of dying is reduced, even if the parents themselves did not live to be extremely old, but aunts and uncles are among the top survivors in the family.
Top survivors refers to people in the top 10 per cent age-wise of a group of people born in a family within a given time period.
"We observed the more long-lived relatives you have, the lower your hazard of dying at any point in life," said lead author Niels van den Berg, doctoral student at Leiden University in the Netherlands.
"Longevity is heritable, but that primarily applies to persons from families where multiple members are among the top 10 per cent survivors of their birth cohort. The key to a long life can probably be found in the genes of these families," said the paper published in the journal Nature Communications.
For the study, the team analysed the genealogies of nearly 314,819 people from over 20,360 families.
The search for genes associated with human longevity has been ongoing for a long time but those genes turned out to be much more difficult to discover than genes for diseases.
The study has led us to be far stricter in selecting the people in whom you have to look for those genes, the researchers said.
According to Ken Smith, Professor at Utah, the findings underscore the importance of constructing high-quality family trees that "allow us to observe complete life-spans of individuals over generations and in diverse locations.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs, Laptops And More
- S Shankar Unveils the First Look of Kamal Haasan from 'Indian 2', See Here
- No Due Process, No Proof: Emraan Hashmi on #MeToo Allegations Against Why Cheat India Director
- Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results