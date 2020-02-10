Zack Gottsagen Becomes First Oscar Presenter with Down Syndrome

The 92nd Oscars saw history being made when The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen became the first presenter with Down Syndrome to give away the award in any category.

The ceremony saw Gottsagen take to the stage alongside co-star Shia LaBeouf to present the Oscar for the live-action short film category. Gottsagen goes on to say "the Oscar goes to..." and then LaBeouf takes over.

Gottsagen and LaBeouf revealed that the Oscar for the Best Live Action Short Film went to Marshall Curry for The Neighbors' Window.

The moment that was shared on social media soon went viral with a number of Twitter users commenting on it and congratulating Gottsagen and the Academy for the move.

"The cutest presentation ever. Good for him!" wrote one person, while another posted, "Shia and Zach are such good friends, you love to see it."

The cutest presentation ever. Good for him! — mimi barton (@mimi_meemster) February 10, 2020

Shia and Zach are such good friends, you love to see it — Mug (@MugAtTheMovies) February 10, 2020

A third person thanked the Academy for creating awareness, writing, "As a brother of a handicapped person, I thank you for this visibility. It would always thrill her to see someone in a wheelchair or with disabilities on tv or in movies. It is important for us all to see ourselves represented."

As a brother of a handicapped person, I thank you for this visibility. It would always thrill her to see someone in a wheelchair or with disabilities on tv or in movies. It is important for us all to see ourselves represented.#Oscars — @🏳️‍🌈ResisTyger 🏳️‍🌈 (@ResisTyger) February 10, 2020

A fourth user posted, "Shia was so just good with his costar Zack Gottsagen,” before going on to add that the actor did not jump in too quickly and instead trusted Zack and “waited for him to gather himself, and let [him] do it on his own. #Oscars."

Shia was so just good with his costar Zack Gottsagen. He didn't jump in too quickly to help him. He trusted Zack, waited for him to gather himself, and let do it on his own. #Oscars — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) February 10, 2020

