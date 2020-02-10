Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Zack Gottsagen Becomes First Oscar Presenter with Down Syndrome

Zack Gottsagen presented the Oscar for Live Action Short Film with Shia LaBeouf, which went to 'The Neighbors’ Window'.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Zack Gottsagen Becomes First Oscar Presenter with Down Syndrome
Zack Gottsagen with Shia LaBeouf at Oscars 2020

The 92nd Oscars saw history being made when The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen became the first presenter with Down Syndrome to give away the award in any category.

The ceremony saw Gottsagen take to the stage alongside co-star Shia LaBeouf to present the Oscar for the live-action short film category. Gottsagen goes on to say "the Oscar goes to..." and then LaBeouf takes over.

Gottsagen and LaBeouf revealed that the Oscar for the Best Live Action Short Film went to Marshall Curry for The Neighbors' Window.

The moment that was shared on social media soon went viral with a number of Twitter users commenting on it and congratulating Gottsagen and the Academy for the move.

"The cutest presentation ever. Good for him!" wrote one person, while another posted, "Shia and Zach are such good friends, you love to see it."

A third person thanked the Academy for creating awareness, writing, "As a brother of a handicapped person, I thank you for this visibility. It would always thrill her to see someone in a wheelchair or with disabilities on tv or in movies. It is important for us all to see ourselves represented."

A fourth user posted, "Shia was so just good with his costar Zack Gottsagen,” before going on to add that the actor did not jump in too quickly and instead trusted Zack and “waited for him to gather himself, and let [him] do it on his own. #Oscars."

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram