1-min read

Zara Just Changed It's Logo & Twitter Cracks Up With Hilarious Reactions

After Zara revealed their new logo, brand loyals could not help but criticise how cramped the logo looked. Scroll down for some humorous reactions on Twitter.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:February 4, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Zara Just Changed It's Logo & Twitter Cracks Up With Hilarious Reactions
New Zara Logo Image: Twitter
Zara, the Spanish fashion house, redesigned it's clean, evenly spaced logo to a cramped one with the Z, A and the R overlapping into each other and the Internet is surely feeling uneasy about the change.



In 45 years of it's history, it is only for the second time Zara has logo has been tweaked, the first redesign being in 2010. Since it's release the Netizens have outright rejected the logo feeling that it was too cramped.

Designed by Baron & Baron design house, the designers behind the Harper's Bazaar logo, are the grey matter behind the whole new look of the Zara logo and we have to admit their logo has received humorous and mixed reactions.

In the past, Calvin Klein, Burberry among others changed their brand logo and it didn't really go down well with brand freaks.

With the reaction coming in from the fans, will Zara switch back to square one and decide to do away with the new logo or is it going to be a successful marketing stunt for Zara. Well, only time can tell.

Here are some tweets by Tweeterati which explains how the audience feels about the change which will leave you in splits.
























