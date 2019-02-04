English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Zara Just Changed It's Logo & Twitter Cracks Up With Hilarious Reactions
After Zara revealed their new logo, brand loyals could not help but criticise how cramped the logo looked. Scroll down for some humorous reactions on Twitter.
New Zara Logo Image: Twitter
Loading...
Zara, the Spanish fashion house, redesigned it's clean, evenly spaced logo to a cramped one with the Z, A and the R overlapping into each other and the Internet is surely feeling uneasy about the change.
In 45 years of it's history, it is only for the second time Zara has logo has been tweaked, the first redesign being in 2010. Since it's release the Netizens have outright rejected the logo feeling that it was too cramped.
Designed by Baron & Baron design house, the designers behind the Harper's Bazaar logo, are the grey matter behind the whole new look of the Zara logo and we have to admit their logo has received humorous and mixed reactions.
In the past, Calvin Klein, Burberry among others changed their brand logo and it didn't really go down well with brand freaks.
With the reaction coming in from the fans, will Zara switch back to square one and decide to do away with the new logo or is it going to be a successful marketing stunt for Zara. Well, only time can tell.
Here are some tweets by Tweeterati which explains how the audience feels about the change which will leave you in splits.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In 45 years of it's history, it is only for the second time Zara has logo has been tweaked, the first redesign being in 2010. Since it's release the Netizens have outright rejected the logo feeling that it was too cramped.
Designed by Baron & Baron design house, the designers behind the Harper's Bazaar logo, are the grey matter behind the whole new look of the Zara logo and we have to admit their logo has received humorous and mixed reactions.
In the past, Calvin Klein, Burberry among others changed their brand logo and it didn't really go down well with brand freaks.
With the reaction coming in from the fans, will Zara switch back to square one and decide to do away with the new logo or is it going to be a successful marketing stunt for Zara. Well, only time can tell.
Here are some tweets by Tweeterati which explains how the audience feels about the change which will leave you in splits.
Thank-you for coming to my TedTalk #Zara pic.twitter.com/BqiJMWefmH— Taya Try 🌈 (@soyuxr) January 29, 2019
Seriously #ZARA, what the hell??— Silvia Sguotti (@SilviaSguotti) January 30, 2019
You forgot the spaces! #zaralogo #WhatHappened #failrebrand pic.twitter.com/cljuTrp8bS
The new Zara logo is YIKES. pic.twitter.com/UOWz5xDN0C— Brian Latimer (@briskwalk) January 30, 2019
User's: the new Slack logo was awful— Abdulsamad Umar (@justabdulsamad) January 27, 2019
ZARA: hold my beer... pic.twitter.com/8NmOK3Pqfp
Whoever is responsible for the new Zara logo, I just want to talk. pic.twitter.com/DHoff5pLBT— Impact. (@mindofimpact) January 28, 2019
The new Zara logo is YIKES. pic.twitter.com/UOWz5xDN0C— Brian Latimer (@briskwalk) January 30, 2019
It looks like a bad Bvlgari.— Brian Latimer (@briskwalk) January 30, 2019
ZVRA. pic.twitter.com/W1amPvs8la
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results