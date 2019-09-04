Zareen Khan Claps Back at Body-shaming Trolls, Commends Anushka Sharma for Supporting Her

While Bollywood actors enjoy a lot of stardom and fame, trolling and backlash also tag along. With all the love and cherishing, backlashes are equally common. Unfortunately, the hatred comes in the form of body shaming/flat shaming of the voluptuous actress of Bollywood, Zareen Khan being one of them.

Recently, the actress was trolled for the stretch marks on her belly, which were apparent in a picture she had posted. Zareen pointed out that the picture was to appreciate the picturesque surrounding around the picture and not herself.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Zareen Khan said, “As a teenager, I weighed over 100 Kg and when you lose 50 kilos, your skin tends to loose and leave stretch marks”.

Here's the picture she was trolled for:

The actress has, however, come a long way from all the cyberbullying she has faced for her weight and is proud of herself. “I don’t feel the need to use them (photo editing apps) because I don't believe in hiding my imperfections. I believe everyone is imperfect in their own way. I am proud of what I have achieved. It's not about becoming picture-perfect for people but for myself. This fitness journey made me the person I am today, a part of the film industry, and I feel blessed. And before I could reply to the trolls, several fans stood by me.”

Zareen had a back in Anushka Sharma who expressed her support for her. Anushka had shared an "appreciation post" for her as her Instagram story and captioned it. "Zareen, you're beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #lookbeyondthebody #appreciationpost."

Replying to this, the Veer actress said, “That was very sweet of her since Anushka and I are not even friends, we have met each other briefly at social gatherings. It takes a strong woman to recognize another. I've come a long way in the journey, but I would still require photoshopping. But I like to be the real me on social media.”

