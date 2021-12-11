Zendaya Surely Knows How to Raise the Temperature, See Pics

Marvel fans must be waiting for the release of the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. However, one thing that is more exciting than watching the superhero movie is Zendaya’s red carpet look. The 25-year-old actress understands the assignment when it comes to including easter eggs into her red carpet looks.

For her recent red carpet look at the London premiere of the movie, Zendaya chose to wear the British designer Alexander McQueen’s creation. The Emmy award-winning actress was styled by her go-to stylist and collaborator Law Roach. Her ensemble was a homage to the Spider-Man franchise with crystal raindrop embroidery that resembled webbing all over her double-breasted blazer and thigh-high boots. Zendaya picked a pair of spiderweb pattern diamond earrings and a spider-and-pearl pendant.

is it christmas bc these photos are a literal gift pic.twitter.com/kFTsWpFOha— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 5, 2021

This is not the first time Zendaya’s red carpet look made reference to the Spider-Man characters and paid homage to the multiverse as mentioned in the movie trailer. Earlier in November, the actress wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress at the 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris. Zendaya’s dress featured a golden spine jewellery piece along the back.

Shortly after her first appearance, Zendaya compared her dress to Doctor Octopus. The actress shared a picture of her red carpet look next to Dr Octopus on Instagram Story and wrote, “We love a reference.”

"We love a reference" - Zendaya on her #BallonDor outfit being compared to Doc Ock. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/ocTCPrAHap— Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) November 29, 2021

Tom and Zendaya, who are dating in real life as well, recently appeared on the British chat show The Graham Norton Show. During her appearance for the television talk-show, Zendaya was seen wearing a green pantsuit which she paired with a purple shirt underneath.

Shrewd fans of Spider-Man, pointed out how the actress’ outfit was a tribute to another villain from the movie, the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be hitting the theaters on Thursday, December 16.

