Zendaya's Stunning Outfits At NAACP Image Awards 2023 Wins The Internet

Zendaya never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices, whether it’s on or off the red carpet. In fact, over the last few years, the actress has become one of the most-anticipated attendees at Hollywood’s award shows, consistently serving us stunning looks that go viral for all the right reasons. From chic pantsuits to glitzy gowns, she has worn a variety of styles over the years. The diva attended the NAACP Image Awards at LA’s Pasadena Civic Auditorium and turned heads with her two exquisite looks that are truly unmissable.

Zendaya in Versace

Zendaya walked the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards 2023 in a silk black and green vintage Versace gown from the spring/summer 2002 collection. The Emmy Award-winning actress’ outfit included a bodice made of black and light green fabric with a deep neckline and circular detailing at the bust. The outfit was completed with curved ruffles that went down the back to form a long skirt with a flowing train and a sharp thigh-high front slit.

She accessorised her outfit with crystal-encrusted jewellery pieces on her wrist and fingers. For the glam, the diva opted for mahogany eye shadow, deep blush and matte nude lipstick. Along with the video, Zendaya wrote, “’Serving, Serving Serving’ whoever you are, thank you… you made my night lol."

Check out her look below:

Zendaya in vintage Prada

Later that night, the actress stunned in yet another eye-catching ensemble. This time in custom Prada that was based on a look from the label’s spring/summer 1993 collection. The ensemble included a white cut-out crop top, a matching skirt with cut-out details across the midriff, along with a pair of white leather heels. She completed her look with minimal jewellery, and a side-parted curled hairdo.

After serving looks at the NAACP Image Awards, the Dune actress turned up in an aesthetic ensemble at the SAG Awards 2023. Zendaya set the red carpet on fire in a strapless pale pink Valentino gown. The gown from the waist to its spectacular train was adorned with life-size roses in a complementary pink colour.

So, which one of these outfits by Zendaya did you like the most?

