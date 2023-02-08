Zinc is one of the essential minerals the body requires to fight off infections and produce healthy cells. It is important for healing injuries and creating healthy DNA, which is the genetic blueprint in all the body’s cells. A deficiency of zinc can cause side effects such as hair loss, lack of attention, reduced sense of taste and smell and more.

Zinc is used by the body to produce new healthy cells and improve immunity. When the body suffers from zinc deficiency, the symptoms that show up are:

Unexplained weight loss

Wounds that won’t heal

Decreased sense of smell and taste

Lack of alertness

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Open sores on the skin

Impotence

Feeling irritable

Eye problems

Causes of zinc deficiency

Some people cannot get their daily zinc requirement in their diet due to their food habits and charts. For example, protein is important for zinc absorption but vegetarians and vegans and people on long-term restricted diets do not get as much protein as those who are on a non-vegetarian diet. This puts vegetarians and vegans at a higher risk of being affected by zinc deficiency.

Diagnosis

If you think you or someone related to you is suffering from zinc deficiency, see your doctor. They may suggest a blood test. But sometimes, blood tests do not seem reliable when the deficiency is mild. The best way to diagnose zinc deficiency is to see if the symptoms improve with zinc supplements. It takes up to 3 days for the symptoms to get better.

How to improve zinc intake

Foods rich in zinc such as red meat, poultry, seeds, wheat germ, wild rice and oysters can help improve your symptoms if the deficiency is mild. In case you are a vegetarian, baked beans, cashews, peas and almonds may help in improving your zinc consumption.

Zinc supplements may also be used in case the deficiency is severe. It is found in multivitamin supplements and cold medicines. But make sure you don’t use cold medicines without your doctor’s prescription as it may cause other side effects. Also, the upper limit of zinc intake is 40 mg per day. Make sure you don’t cross the limit.

