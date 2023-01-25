India is known for its rich culture and heritage, the magnificent views of the Himalayas, beautiful sunrise and sunset views from the various beaches, lush green dense forests and gorgeous views of the white waterfalls, making our country one of the perfect destinations around the world.

But do you know there are a number of dangerous roads in the country as well? Driving a vehicle on rough roads of the mountains is no less than the biggest challenge for any traveller. Some scariest highways can give chills to even the most trained drivers. The thin roads and steep turns in the mountains can lead anyone to the toughest adventure of their life. Let’s explore some of the deadliest and highest mountain roads in India.

Zojila Pass, Leh

Leh in Ladakh is often considered to be the most adventurous trip in the country. The views of Zojila Pass in Ladakh can surprise you with magnificent rocky mountains, crystal clear rivers and beautiful valleys. Located at an altitude of 3,000 meters, the highway connects Leh, Kargil and Kashmir. A lot of landslides are seen here during the rainy season. Crossing such roads is no less than winning a battle for the tourists.

Hindustan-Tibet road, Himachal Pradesh

The Hindustan-Tibet road located in Himachal Pradesh is counted as one of the deadliest roads in the country. It is not easy for people to drive on the rough roads of the Himalayas. However, for adventure lovers, passing through this highway can prove to be a very exciting experience, worth remembering for a lifetime.

Taglang La, Ladakh

Taglang La, also known as Tanglang La, offers breathtaking views of the huge mountains, situated at an altitude of about 5,328 meters. However, in 2018, a paved road was constructed in most parts of the area but some of the roads are still in bad condition.

Leh-Manali Highway, Ladakh

Many biking enthusiasts enjoy exploring the Leh-Manali Highway on bike road trips. But you will be surprised to know that this 428-kilometre-long highway is also one of the most dangerous roads in the country. The highway is full of the beautiful scenery of the great Himalayas, connecting Solang Valley in Manali to Spiti Valley and Zanskar Valley in Ladakh.

Kolli Hills Road, Tamil Nadu

Far from the Himalayas, Kolli Hills Road in Tamil Nadu is also one of the country’s most dangerous roads. The pathway has rough roads starting from Kalappanaickenpatti. There are a total of 70 deadliest curves on Kolli Hills. On the other hand, Kolli Malai located on this highway is also known as the Death Mountain of the South.

