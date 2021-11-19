‘1000 villages have achieved ODF Plus status. Every citizen should work towards water conservation and sanitation goals to constitute a renewed nation.’ - Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The minister, speaking at the Mission Paani event on the occasion of World Toilet Day, said intensive measures have been taken to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and highlighted how it is important that all of us do our bit to support the Prime Minister’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan and News18’s Mission Paani.

“Till date, over 1000 villages in India have declared themselves ODF plus,” the minister announced at the Mission Paani event.

An initiative of News 18- Harpic India, Mission Pani is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene. The campaign aims to change attitudes and behaviour towards water consumption and safe sanitation.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “News 18 Mission Pani initiative aligns Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of clean India and I congratulate the team for supporting the cause in every possible way. Despite being the world’s largest open defecator, we could achieve the ODF status through the Swachh Bharat Mission under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking forward the extraordinary success, Phase 2 of the Swachh Bharat Mission aims at achieving the ODF Plus goal was launched last month.”

ODF Plus focuses on ODF sustainability along with Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) aiming at comprehensive cleanliness in villages.

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the Mission Paani initiative by News18 in partnership with Reckitt has brought everyone together to take a pledge to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sanitation for all citizens. As a first step towards solving the water crisis, through the pledge Mission Paani aims to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water, sanitation and hygiene practices for all.

The ‘Sanitation for All Pledge: Safe Toilets, Safe Water, Safe Nation’ calls to collectively undertake efforts, both at individual and community levels, to quantifiably promote inclusive systems and mindsets for sustainable sanitation and water conservation.

Mission Paani is observing active participation from individuals of all ages and renowned personalities for a safer and healthier India. It aims to create awareness and amplify the efforts at all levels to ensure inclusive sanitation for all.

You can be part of this revolution too and join the Mission Paani initiative, just log onto Mission Paani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.