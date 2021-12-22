‘101 Stories of Inspiration’: Tales of hope and success from India’s grassroots

Water safety, sanitation, and hygiene are critical to human health and well-being. Safe WASH practices are not just a necessity for good health but it also contributes to livelihood, school attendance, dignity and it aids in the development of resilient communities. The use of contaminated water causes diseases such as diarrhoea, and untreated excreta pollutes groundwater and surface water. With just 3% of the world’s fresh water available to humans, the urgency to safeguard this valuable natural resource is even higher.

In India, there are millions of people living in rural areas who fight against harsh weather conditions and travel long distances to access safe drinking water. And there are numerous others living in cities who have limited access to the water supply.

Apart from the successful government interventions like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission there are many crusaders who have been working at the grassroots to ensure access to water, sanitation and hygiene for all. They are digging wells, educating people about the importance of water conservation, installing smart toilets and ensuring that safe drinking water reaches the deprived.

Mission Pani, an initiative of News 18 and Harpic India, is a movement for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene. The campaign aims to change attitudes and behaviour towards water consumption and safe sanitation.

A first-of-its kind Coffee Table Book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ is a compilation of the stories of hope and success of such sanitation crusaders from across India. The book is a collection of the transformation of the sanitation workers, who had undergone training at Harpic World Toilet College.

The book was released on World Toilet Day on November 19. Endorsing the Mission Paani initiative Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu has commended these success stories.

The book chronicles the journey of sanitation crusaders who have fought all odds for transforming their lives for a dignified living. Here are the inspiring stories of five

warriors who have dedicated their lives to ensure a cleaner and healthier living for all.

Mukesh Pakhare, 38

Mukesh, who was working as a community toilet worker in Mumbai has now become instrumental in community mobilisation after his training at the Harpic World Toilet College. Once barely able to make ends meet, Mukesh now earns Rs

28,000 monthly as an employee of the HWTC’s community development programme. Mukesh honed his communication skills during the training and now he is helping the HWTC in reaching out to all sanitation workers. “I never thought my life would change or get better, but I am proud of how far I’ve come, as is my family,” he says.

Santosh Khaitre, 35

Ever since Santosh’s training at Harpic World Toilet College, concepts like workplace norms, sanitation values, machine operations, market and demand have all become part of his vocabulary. Santosh proudly talks about his visit to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s home in Mumbai. “He gave me the Kamroder machine to clean drains with,” Santosh says. “I can now clean drains without having to get myself down and dirty.” Santosh is also a member of a self-help group at Aurangabad, where he uses his knowledge of the business to change the lives of fellow sanitation workers.

Kishor Pakhare, 29

Kishor used to clean the sewage by going deep into it, without any safety precautions. And all he would get was a sum of Rs 500-600. “I’m not sure what was worse: That I was risking my life for nothing or that I didn’t even know that I was risking it,” Kishor says. Kishor now works as a trainer at Hedgewar Hospital, in Aurangabad, and has over 30 trainees under him. “My best moments are when I’m providing training—I feel like I’m helping so many people do better for themselves,” he says.

Balasaheb Wagh, 27

Balasaheb started working as a manual scavenger at the age of 11. He was often refused a place to stay, even though he could afford it because he cleaned sewers. “I

would stand at nakas (checkpoints), for hours and hours, in the hope of getting extra work, so we may eat better for a few days,” Balasaheb recalls.

After completing his training at HWTC, Balasaheb took up a job and soon after switched to another for better salary. He has now started taking up sanitation contracts and is preparing to start his own sanitation business. “Like an entrepreneur,” he says with pride.

Santosh Wavhul, 24

Santosh finished his training at Harpic World Toilet College and noticed tremendous improvement in his soft skills. He got selected as a trainer at MGM Hospital, Aurangabad—exactly the same place where he once used to work as a sanitation worker. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Santosh helped in mobilising residents of his own slum and arranged a sanitation drive in the area. “People now call me ‘Masterji’, not only here but also at my workplace, for the good work I’ve been doing,” he says.

