mission paani
1-min read

115 Rural Districts Depend on Swajal Scheme for Pure, Drinking Water

The aim is to help ebb the scarcity of water in rural areas and help them get sustained access to consumable, treated water.

Updated:December 24, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
115 Rural Districts Depend on Swajal Scheme for Pure, Drinking Water
The aim is to help ebb the scarcity of water in rural areas and help them get sustained access to consumable, treated water.

While urban areas receive help in the form of financial aids or use technology to decrease the effects of scarcity of water or polluted water, the rural areas are largely dependent on the government to come to their rescue. Schemes and plans are specifically tailored to help rural areas from various water related issues. One such scheme that has been put into place is the Swajal Scheme.

In order to maintain a steady supply of drinking water, the government is pumping around Rs 700 crore in the Swajal scheme which will power around 115 rural districts. The aim is to help ebb the scarcity of water in rural areas and help them get sustained access to consumable, treated water. The water hygiene and sanitation will also be taken care of in this scheme as it will be implemented through fitted pipes.

While the government is funding 90 per cent of the scheme, the remaining 10 per cent is being fulfilled by communities that will receive its benefits. The districts receiving this help have been chosen on the basis of socio-economical parameters such as health, education, basic infrastructure, skill development, and agricultural resources. The government aims to drastically alter the ongoing scenario in these districts and boost their growth in order to help the growth of the nation.

While the government is taking corrective measures to lessen the burden on rural India, the situation is not very different in the urban areas either. The effects of water crisis might be slow, but they are constant. Take charge and join initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani, whose sole aim is to create awareness around the water crisis and help people know more about how to deal with it. Join the mission by logging on here.

