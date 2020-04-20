4 Ways to Make the Most of Covid-19 Lockdown Period

We are all in a lockdown. We are all working from home. The situation is dreary and the need of the hour is to stay away and stay safe. But one more thing that is prominent now is that we have more time on our hands. Along with working from home, there are a lot more things that people are indulging in and posting online. While it may not be productive for all and many may not even have the time, here are some things that would be beneficial for you, and not take much of your time as well.

Eat healthy:



Work or no work, travel to office or not ravel, there is no getting away from food. Now the time is such that along with no activity and only essentials being available, it might be a good time to cook healthier than you ever would. Junk food is a scary proposition right now since ordering isn’t completely safe, so cook healthy, and try and make the most of the time you have with trying your hand out in the kitchen.

Work out, for however long:



This should be a part of your lifestyle, lockdown or no lockdown. Since we are all stuck at home and activity is minimal, log on to websites and find something that suits your body type and start working out. It might be a cross-fit session, a dance routine, a yoga plan, or just one of those 7-minute workout videos; keep your body moving and well oiled.

Sanitize:



This isn’t a suggestion, but a reminder. As much as you can, try and keep safe even if you aren’t stepping out of the house. Wash your hands, your face, cut your nails, stay hygienic. Sanitise your phones, spectacles, furniture etc. You really cant be too safe when it comes to this scenario.

Be aware of the amount of water you consume:



We have talked about food. But water is an important and urgent cog in this machine. Since sanitizing during this pandemic is going to use up a lot of water, you need to be conscious of how you can save water. Because that isn’t a crisis waiting to happen, it is already happening. Turn the tap off when not in use, do not waste water, and minimize the amount of water going down the sewers. It’s our responsibility towards ourselves, the people of the nation, and the country.

If you need to know how you can help, log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani, an initiative that is creating awareness around the water crisis we face. We’re in this together, so we better try and get out of this together as well!