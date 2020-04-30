5 Worthwhile Habits to Adopt During Lockdown to Help Conserve Water in the Long Run

The lockdown has had detrimental effects on people’s mental health, economy and on the overall living conditions across the globe. Along with these, people are using up a lot of water in their homes since sanitisation and hygiene is a prime weapon to counter the virus, which is aggravating the water crisis as well. How do we ensure it doesn’t happen? Well, believe it or not, the lockdown has a silver lining.

This is the ripe time to inculcate a few essential habits in ourselves since we are at home, and can consciously do these things without any distractions and disturbances. Lives have slowed down and we now have some more time to develop certain habits that we can carry forward to create the new normal after the lockdown, a world where we can conserve water and embrace a little less capitalism in the bargain.

We are not ordering from outside. While it might not be absolutely true, there is definitely a safety side to avoiding food from outside as of now. A lot of water is used to grow certain crops and meat. We can embrace more whole foods, the foods lower down the chain which use less water to grow and help save water. Also, goes without saying, cook in proper proportions as to not waste anything.

Consumerism has come to a standstill. We aren’t shopping anymore. Malls are deserted and all we can order online are essentials. And yet somehow, we are all good and fine. Think about it. Everything we buy — be it a pair of jeans or shoes — requires water for its production, process and transport. Let us try and continue our thoughtful buying habits even after the lockdown ends. You will be saving a lot of money and a lot of water at the end of it.

In offices you have central cooling and heating, a thousand devices running as well as a whole lot of electricity and energy being used. Most of the times, it won’t be in your power to control the consumption. But make yourself energy aware and be diligent at home. It takes water to create electricity, and a lot of energy goes behind treating that water at those huge energy plants. Take that charger out if not in use, do not keep the kitchen light on, etc. Do your bit and cut down on electricity consumption whenever you can.

These small and deliberate actions will eventually become habits and help the world in becoming not only energy efficient, but also water efficient.