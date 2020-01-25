Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
1-min read

A Glimpse Mission Paani at World Economic Forum Davos 2020!

A Glimpse Mission Paani at World Economic Forum Davos 2020!

Updated:January 25, 2020, 3:40 AM IST
A Glimpse Mission Paani at World Economic Forum Davos 2020!
A Glimpse Mission Paani at World Economic Forum Davos 2020!

alice moore

 

Alice Moore, Global Category Director, Harpic, RB Hygiene Home talks about how to affect impactful change for the water crisis.

Eswar narasimha1

Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia RB

fabriceFabrice Beaulieu, EVP Marketing, R&D and Sustainability for RB Hygiene Home

Global shapers

Global shapers

Jakob trollback

Jakob Trollback -- CEO of The New Division, designer of the UN Sustainable Development Goals framework and Charity: Water

KT Rama Rao Telangna IT minister

KT Rama Rao , Telangna IT MinisterMeena narula, prabhat pani , eswar, jakob

Extreme left Prabhat Pani, Eswar Narasimhan, Jakob Trollbäck with Meena  Narula

