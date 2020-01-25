- Municipal Corporations 0/10
A Glimpse Mission Paani at World Economic Forum Davos 2020!
Alice Moore, Global Category Director, Harpic, RB Hygiene Home talks about how to affect impactful change for the water crisis.
Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia RB
Fabrice Beaulieu, EVP Marketing, R&D and Sustainability for RB Hygiene Home
Global shapers
Jakob Trollback -- CEO of The New Division, designer of the UN Sustainable Development Goals framework and Charity: Water
KT Rama Rao , Telangna IT Minister
Extreme left Prabhat Pani, Eswar Narasimhan, Jakob Trollbäck with Meena Narula
-
