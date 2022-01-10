Akash Ramnath Chabukswar: A sanitation worker’s fight to have a roof overhead

Akash Ramnath Chabukswar spent his 20s partying. His parents thought he was irresponsible and naïve. He kept poor company and had enough vices. One day, the roof of his house just collapsed and it was his brush with reality.

“One day, the roof of our house just collapsed. It had been raining incessantly, and the roof couldn’t take it any longer. It came crashing down! As did my reality!,” says 25-year-old Akash.

Akash knew he had to get his act together and behave responsibly to change the fate of his family. So, he joined the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad and has not looked back ever since.

Reckitt, a British health and hygiene product company, opened India’s first World Toilet College in Aurangabad in August 2018. The college trained 3200 sanitation workers in its first year of its operation, assisting them in securing long-term employment.

Post the training Akash got himself a job at Prozone Mall in Aurangabad. “I also helped my family get new jobs and we all started saving. A year into my new job, we were able to book a new flat for ourselves. No more crashing roofs for us”, says a delighted Akash.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book chronicles such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers for a better living. The book was launched on November 19, 2021 at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event.

Mission Paani, a News 18 and Harpic India initiative, aims to create awareness for access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

