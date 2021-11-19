Akshay Kumar at Mission Paani: Many Places Still Face Lack of Clean Toilets, Every Citizen Should Take Responsibility

Bollywood superstar and brand ambassador of the Mission Paani event, Akshay Kumar said developing nations like India still have many areas where women suffer due to lack of clean water and proper toilets.

The actor called for every citizen should uphold their responsibility to help provide these facilities to our near and dear ones, and the community. Talking about the difficulty women face due to the lack of these essential services, Akshay Kumar recalled working on his film on a similar issue, Toilet ek Prem Katha, where a wife leaves her in-laws’ house due to the lack of a proper toilet.

One of the most critical human rights issues for the country’s development, safe water, and safer toilets contribute to a healthier nation. Taking this forward, Network18 and Reckitt have come up with India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation through Mission Paani.

Written by renowned lyricist Kausar Munir, the ‘Sanitation for All Pledge: Safe Toilets, Safe Water, Safe Nation’ calls for the nation to collectively pledge and undertake efforts, at individual and community levels, in cultural and social arenas, in office and at home, to quantifiably promote inclusion systems and mindsets. This is to be done keeping in mind the concerns of under-resourced genders, castes, classes, and abilities.

The pledge keeps with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 3, 6 and 10, to drive awareness that ensures no one is left behind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.