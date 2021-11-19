All should do their ‘Kartavya’ for cleaner India: Harivansh Narayan Singh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has called for all individuals in the country to do their ‘Kartavya’ (duty) for a cleaner and healthier India. Speaking at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event, on Friday, Harivansh said, “Each individual should do their own ‘kartavya’ (duty) to make programmes like Mission Paani a success.”

Harivansh recalled the efforts made by Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya during his election campaigns to spread awareness about safe sanitation practices in India. “Dr Lohiya was one of the few ministers who took up the agenda of toilets during the elections, but it got the formal shape only after 2014. Over 11 crore toilets have been constructed and today, every citizen of this nation knows what is the relation between cleanliness, hygiene and water,” Harivansh added.

“Along with the programmes run by the government and various other organisations, citizens should take up the responsibility and do their parts,” the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman suggested.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who joined other dignitaries at the event, called for the participation of people in various government and other welfare programmes related to sanitation efforts and water conservation and said that clean water and safe toilets are every citizen’s right.

The Lok Sabha Speaker added that people should make the Swachhta Abhiyan a part of their daily lives just as Mahatma Gandhi practiced. During the panel discussion, well-known sanitation crusader and the founder of Sulabh International, Bindeshwar Pathak, raising the issue of social untouchability said, “Earlier, only kings and queens used to defecate in a closed room, rest used an open area. Those who used to clean their toilets faced the issues of social untouchability.”

Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event saw the gathering of some of the notable personalities from the sanitation sector, environment warriors, stakeholders from the government, public health experts and industry experts among others to take forward the agenda of sustainable sanitation and water conservation.

On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the Mission Paani initiative by Network 18 and Harpic India has pledged to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sustainable sanitation for all citizens. The Mission Paani campaign is a step towards saving water and making safe sanitation and hygiene available for all. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water, sanitation and hygiene practices.

