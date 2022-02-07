Amar Sahota’s transformation sets an example for sanitation workers of Patiala

Amar Sahota, who has been sweeping and cleaning sewages under municipal contractors in Patiala, Punjab, since he was 16 years old, had no other option but to do this to support his family. For a mere sum of Rs 2,850 monthly, Amar used to work in harsh conditions every day. He dropped out of school as his family was not able to support his education due to poverty. Like millions others, he also lost his job once the COVID-19 lockdown started.

“I was 16 when I got home my first salary: One day’s wage for a sweeping job in the city. I had to drop out of school because my family was so poor they couldn’t support me. For the next five years, I worked with the Patiala Municipal Corporation, sweeping and cleaning sewages under municipal contractors, for a measly Rs 2,850 a month. And then, during the Covid-19 lockdown, I lost my job,” says Amar.

Amar’s life changed when his friend referred him to the HariBhari Patiala Waste Management office, for training in safe practices in sanitation work and use of safety gears. After completing the training, he joined the organisation.

The HariBhari team was so delighted with his efforts that they promoted him to ward supervisor, in charge of garbage collection and segregation. He’s been with HariBhari for a few months now and is overjoyed. “I feel like my wishes have been fulfilled,” smiles Amar.

“Now, my dream is for my children to get a good education, maybe even join the army. I hope they never have to endure what I have,” says Amar.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of many such stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Amar. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Pani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for access to clean water , safe sanitation and hygiene for all.

