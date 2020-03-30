An Open Letter From One Indian Citizen To Another:

Let’s band together and save ourselves from two crises at the same time.

I have been through a lot in the last two weeks, we all have. Our only hope right now is becoming aware of what is at stake, following the protocols, and ensuring the safety of ourselves and others in that process. However difficult it might seem right now, it needs to be done. Use social media and digital interactions to network and greet your loved ones. Don’t believe everything that comes on those WhatsApp groups either. Common sense is of paramount importance here and we need to weed out what is wrong, what is right and what is relevant for us at this hour.

And here is where I would like to share something that I received on a group. Read it and you’ll know, maybe if you have received it too.

“Coronavirus is leading us towards a new crisis. Many global media houses are reporting that coronavirus can lead to water crisis. Here’s how:

If your tap is running during your 20 seconds hand wash, 1.5 to 2 litres of water will go to waste. So you end up wasting around 15 to 20 litres of water because of frequent hand washing. Hence, a family of five will need 100 litres of water every day.

The NITI Aayog has already said that 21 cities in India will not have any underground water in 2020. But washing your hands is very important else the virus cannot be stopped. So, what to do? If you consider yourself a responsible citizen, turn off the water tap during those 20 seconds. If you think a single person can bring no change. Convince your family to do this; you will be saving 100 litres of water every day.

Please follow this and share this message with as many people as possible so we don’t add to another crisis unknowingly while battling this one.”

I was overwhelmed by this message. While we live in trying times and are facing a battle of gigantic proportions in the form of the pandemic, there is awareness about the crisis we were already facing. Someone took out time to jot these things down, type them, embellish them, and share them. By now, I hope millions have read it across the country, or even the world. This is such a timely and important reminder of urgencies and priorities. Because we have one crisis on our heads which is present and urgent and hitting us badly, doesn’t mean there isn’t another; has been there for quite some time.

And it’s a matter of time before that hits us with such force, just like the COVID-19 did. But unlike the COVID-19 virus, we know how we can tackle the water crisis. All we need to do is become aware, read the message above, and follow the protocols. Become aware of more such initiatives, like the Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative that has been fighting the battle against the water crisis for months now. Educate yourself before you wreck yourself.

Spread the word, share this message, and help save the world!